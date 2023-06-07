Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 2.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 935,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

