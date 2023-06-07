Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 267,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 157,382 shares.The stock last traded at $41.31 and had previously closed at $41.32.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.