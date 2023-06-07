Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.