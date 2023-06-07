Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 107,500 bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of bleuacacia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in bleuacacia by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of bleuacacia stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. bleuacacia ltd has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

