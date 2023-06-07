Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,281 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ingevity by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Ingevity by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Ingevity Stock Up 1.2 %

Ingevity stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.