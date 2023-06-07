Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 20,585 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.