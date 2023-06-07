Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $718.29. 195,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $666.13 and a 200 day moving average of $637.15. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $747.13. The company has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.