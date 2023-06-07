Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. 1,001,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,604. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.