Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 98,783 SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of SILVERspac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the third quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,480. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. SILVERspac Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

