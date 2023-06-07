Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $170,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,617.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 296,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 74,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 34,914 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $209.00. 492,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,502. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

