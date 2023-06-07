Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Cowa LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after buying an additional 345,635 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,408.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 318,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 315,362 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 739,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

