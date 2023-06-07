Savant Capital LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 13,841,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,986,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

