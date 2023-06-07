Savant Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.71. 669,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.12. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Securities cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

