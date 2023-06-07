Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after buying an additional 361,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. 640,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

