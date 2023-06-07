Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RLI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Transactions at RLI

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,905. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.