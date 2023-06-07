Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,261 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,135,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 789,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of INTF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,724. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $944.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

