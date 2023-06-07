Saputo (SAPIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th.
Shares of Saputo stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. Saputo has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $28.03.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.
