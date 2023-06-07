Santos FC Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.15 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00013257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

