Sang Young Lee Buys 2,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,384,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,704,912.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sang Young Lee bought 900 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,555.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $13,540.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,353 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $30,824.30.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $93,520.00.

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 22,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,759. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $227.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.