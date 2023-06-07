Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Down 0.4%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.28. Approximately 319,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 455,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

About Sandstorm Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

