Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Down 0.4%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.28. Approximately 319,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 455,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82.
Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Further Reading
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.