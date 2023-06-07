Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 3,137,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,048,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Specifically, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 863,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,886,805 shares of company stock valued at $93,179,673. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Samsara Stock Down 5.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.