Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.51 billion-$8.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.41-$7.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

CRM opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.74. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

