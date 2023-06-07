Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.60

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.60 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.54 ($0.24), with a volume of 119366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.24).
Safestyle UK Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.56.
Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Safestyle UK’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.
Safestyle UK Company Profile
Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.
Further Reading
