Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.18

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $23,159.96 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.21914147 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

