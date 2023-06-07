Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 23rd

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
RVT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.51.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
