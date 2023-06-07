Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 23rd

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

RVT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 358,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.