Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

AGESY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 11,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

