Roundview Capital LLC Sells 4,927 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,609. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

