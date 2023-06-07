Roundview Capital LLC Sells 4,532 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 192,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,503,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. 4,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

