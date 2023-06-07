Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.62. 384,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,616. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

