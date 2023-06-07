Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,087,000 after buying an additional 90,327 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $332.84. The company had a trading volume of 432,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.17 and a 200-day moving average of $359.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

