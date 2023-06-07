Roundview Capital LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

ICE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 437,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,607. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,786. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.