Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 766,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,689. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.