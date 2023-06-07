Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,895,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435,694. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

