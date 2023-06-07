Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VXF traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $145.90. 101,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

