Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 3,156 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,050,000 after acquiring an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,331,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,300,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.58. 3,243,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

