Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,361 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 1.3% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after buying an additional 575,544 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 681,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 151,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,137.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 304,063 shares in the last quarter.

SH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 8,489,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,211,461. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

