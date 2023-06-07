Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.58. 588,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,991. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

