Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.58

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 23681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.