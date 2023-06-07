Robert W. Baird Lowers Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $25.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 26.2 %

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $14.72 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,888.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

