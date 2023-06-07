Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Trading Up 10.4%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 495,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 235,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 449,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 122,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

