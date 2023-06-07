RGM Capital LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

RGM Capital LLC lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical makes up approximately 4.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 5.71% of Avanos Medical worth $71,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

