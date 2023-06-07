RGM Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 732,952 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 732,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,547,000. Varonis Systems makes up 1.0% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 841,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,992,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $15,178,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,567. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.87. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

