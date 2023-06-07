Restore plc (LON:RST) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.80

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Restore Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 466 ($5.79).

Insider Transactions at Restore

In other news, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($24,828.85). In other Restore news, insider Charles Bligh acquired 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £9,978.92 ($12,405.42). Also, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £19,972.33 ($24,828.85). Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Restore

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RST. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Restore from GBX 590 ($7.33) to GBX 550 ($6.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($4.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

