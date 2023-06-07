ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMD. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.43.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,032. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

