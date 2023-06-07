Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 16,429 shares.The stock last traded at $46.99 and had previously closed at $45.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

