Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.20% of Repligen worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.38. 83,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.22 and its 200 day moving average is $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

