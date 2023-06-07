Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Renew Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 727.16 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 710.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 706.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,320.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 789 ($9.81).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renew in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.81) price target on the stock.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

