Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 158,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 228,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

