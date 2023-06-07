Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 2.5 %

REED stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.