Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 293,828 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,576,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,064,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $86,092.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $65,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,576,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,064,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,825 shares of company stock valued at $782,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.